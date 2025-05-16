Tiffany Haddish Reveals Criteria for a BF — It’s All About Credit Score! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish is back with her 3rd Annual Adult prom, and this time, she’s co-hosting with good friend and fellow comedian Jo Koy!

The pair dished with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the event, which helps the She Ready Foundation’s mission to support kids in the foster care system, a cause that’s very close to Tiffany’s heart.

Tiffany shared, “It's a great cause we're raising money for these foster youth to help them get the education they need, the housing, the life skills they need.”

She shared, “I grew up in a foster care system, and I wish there was somebody like me that could have been supported and guided me or at least given me some of the skills that I needed. I had to learn the hard way.”

As for what to expect, the actress explained, “It's just like prom, so there'll be a photo booth, good food we'll do some auctions and whatnot and then it's dancing time.”

Getting involved and supporting his friend was easy for Jo. He said, “It's a text like, ‘Are you gonna be there?’ and I'm like, ‘Yes.’”

The next text he got was, “Okay, you're hosting with me.”

Plus, Tiffany Haddish is single and ready to mingle!

Haddish revealed, “There are people that want to be special in my life, but they don't meet the qualifications.”

So, what is she looking for? Tiffany dished, “The qualifications for someone to be that special guy is the credit score has to be over 675 because… I'm a firm believer that credit score shows a lot about a person, and if a bank wouldn't be willing to give you a loan for a home, why would I be willing to let you be in my body?”

She went on, “You got to have an EIN number, okay? And he has to have employees… If you don't know what an EIN number is, that just means you're an employee.”