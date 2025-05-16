Nicole Kidman Talks 'Nine Perfect Strangers' S2, Says Late Mom Was Her Guru (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman suited up for the L.A. premiere of “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2, where she spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

Terri asked if her short new ’do at the Met Gala was inspired by her character Masha, who has a short bob this season.

Nicole explained, “That was what was needed for that dress and on that night at that time, I think. I'm glad people liked it.”

Smiling, she went on, “I love fashion — I do, I really love it.”

Terri told her, “You take risks as well, which is what we love.”

Nicole replied, “Yeah, and it's fun having fun with it.”

Turning to the show, Nicole talked about where we find wellness guru Masha now.

Kidman said, “She's created a whole new world, and she's had to leave where she was because she's had legal issues, and she is now in the Austrian Alps, but she's creating new frontiers, new protocols, and taking people on trips.”

Nicole said of Masha, "She's indescribable,” while revealing how this season varies from the first. “It's different in the sense of you have nine different people in it,” she said, “but I think it's still pushing boundaries, which is fun, and hopefully it's, you know. really fun. Really, really fun.”

And Masha is fun to play, including her accent, which Nicole noted, "She changes accordingly. Everything with her changes accordingly."

As for whether she has a guru in her own life, Nicole said, “My mom. My mom was my guru, and my dad.”

The star also revealed of her wellness routine, “I like a cold plunge. I do like a cold plunge... I like it. I don't like it for too long though."