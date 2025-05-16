New ID Doc Explores Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Amid Her Fight for Freedom

Getty Images

Wendy Williams’ fight for freedom from her guardianship is raging on, with rallies from New York to L.A.

She has been under a court-ordered guardianship since 2022 and is now living in the memory care unit on the fifth floor of an NYC assisted living facility, comparing her existence to that of a convicted criminal with no internet access and virtually no visitors.

Her son Kevin was accused of mishandling her money. He denied any wrongdoing, but that triggered her bank to freeze her accounts.

Believed to be of “unsound mind,” she was placed in a guardianship. Later diagnosed with dementia, she was hidden away in a secret facility before being moved to the memory care unit.

Now, the whole controversy is being explored in a new documentary, “Trapped: What is Happening with Wendy Williams,” airing May 19 on ID and streaming on Max.

The special, from the producers of “Extra,” gives a new look inside her fight including interviews with legal and medical experts like acclaimed brain expert Dr. Daniel Amen.

The documentary is opening up “Extra’s” vault, airing years of exclusive interviews — including after her infamous live TV fainting spell — and offering new details about the end of her marriage.

Famed investigative journalist Diane Dimond appears in the doc. She's an expert and the author of “We're Here to Help: When Guardianship Goes Wrong.”

She says, “If she does have some form of dementia, that's serious. It would be irresponsible to just open the door and say, ‘There you go, go back and live your life again.’”

Wendy’s lawyer speaks out, calling her case a “travesty.”

“A human being's rights have been stripped as if she were convicted of a serious crime. It's about what's right and what's wrong and about human decency and restoring her dignity and we’re going to do that.”

Viewers will also hear from some of Williams’ famous supporters, like Snoop Dogg, Megyn Kelly and Omarosa.