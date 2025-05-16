‘Lost’ Star Josh Holloway Talks Embracing His Wild Side in New Crime Caper ‘Duster’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Josh Holloway is rocking some cool hair and an even cooler ride in his new show “Duster”!

The HBO Max show reunites Holloway with “Lost” creator J.J. Abrams, and Josh told “Extra” at the L.A. premiere, “It felt like your favorite pair of jeans. You put them on and it fits just right!”

Their new series is set in the Southwest in 1972 and follows Josh as a hotshot getaway driver who works behind the wheel of his Plymouth Duster for a dangerous crime family.

Holloway told us, “I love driving. I’ve been driving since I was nine! Immediately when i spoke to J.J. and he said, ‘You’re a wheel man for the mafia in ‘72.’ I sent myself to stunt school!”

Josh loved bringing the seventies swagger to set, saying, “I mean that was the seventies. you were allowed to be sexy… people were able to be themselves… I grew up in the seventies. I remember my dad, he was a nudist around the house! It was hilarious.”

Plus, “Extra” caught up with his co-star Rachel Hilson, who called Josh “such a cool guy” a “sweetheart” and a “badass.”

Rachel plays the FBI’s first Black female agent, who does her best to shut down the crime syndicate with the assistance of that getaway guy!

She explained, “The first Black female FBI agent didn’t join until 1976. So we are in 1972, Black women were not allowed to join in 1972… so there is a lot on her shoulders.”