Lauren Sánchez, 55, celebrated her bachelorette party in Paris with some famous friends!

Sánchez, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, enjoyed a ladies’ night out on Thursday with celebs including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria and Charissa Thompson.

A source told People magazine the festivities took place at Lafayette’s, where the women sipped on espresso martinis and danced to Earth Wind and Fire.

The insider shared, "The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian. It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13." The evening ended with a surprise vanilla meringue cake for the bride-to-be.

Lauren posted pics from the dinner on Instagram writing, “Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way. 🤍”

In the photos, Sánchez wears an off-the-shoulder minidress, with a black top and white skirt. In one pic she even bundles up in a gorgeous white double breasted floor-length coat.

On Friday, the women were spotted again, this time heading to L Avenue restaurant, where Lauren turned heads in a white floral two-piece cropped tank and skirt.

Jeff and Lauren, who recently went to space with an all-women crew, are reportedly getting married in Italy next month.

The Sun reports, Sánchez is said to be walking down the aisle in an Oscar de la Renta gown, and will be styled by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Lauren, a former correspondent for our show, in September, while she was promoting her children’s book “The Fly Who Flew to Space”

She said at the time, “I'm really excited about [the wedding]. I’ve been focusing on the book, obviously. Get to the wedding soon.”