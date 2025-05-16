‘Family or Fiancé’: First Look at Season 4 (Exclusive)

OWN

OWN’s fan-favorite “Family or Fiancé” is back with new episodes beginning Saturday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“Extra” has your exclusive first look at the premiere episode, which centers on a bride-to-be struggling to trust her future husband due to his history as a ladies man. However, she later discovers that her parents’ contentious marriage and divorce in her own childhood may be the reason she is unwilling to let her guard down.

This season, relationship coach Tracy McMillan continues her work with engaged couples and their families to try and get them on the same page before they say “I do.”

The fourth season will explore some of the most intense family dynamics featured on the series yet!

With new episodes featuring a couple rushing into marriage after only one month of dating, there will be plenty of family members who see red flags and are hesitant to give their blessings.