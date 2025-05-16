Getty Images

After weeks of romance rumors, Eiza González made her debut with her new boyfriend, tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

The two stepped out for their first event together, attending Red Sea Film Foundation’s “Women in Cinema” Gala during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The day after the event, Eiza called Dimitrov “man of my dreams” while celebrating his birthday.

She gushed on Instagram, “@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You’re truly my absolutely favorite human ever, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful man, I admire every inch of the human you are and you are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more forever.”

Last month, the pair sparked dating rumors when she attended one of his tennis matches.

After he won a match at the Madrid Open, she told him in a video shared on X, “Amazing, baby, amazing.”

They were also spotted holding hands during a date night after he was eliminated from the tournament.

Over the years, González has been linked to Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Duhamel.