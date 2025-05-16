Getty Images

Just after Cassie Ventura completed her four days of testimony, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard took the stand at Sean "Diddy" Comb's sex trafficking trial.

Richard recalled seeing Ventura being physically assaulted by Combs at his L.A. home in 2009.

She told the court, “He came downstairs asking where his phone was, and he threw her to the ground.”

According to Richard, Cassie was hit with a skillet of eggs by Diddy.

At the time, Dawn was in the home to record some music.

She recounted, “He attempted to kick her. She fell to the ground and went into the fetal position, literally trying to hide her head.”

Richard testified that Combs dragged Ventura by the neck upstairs, adding, “I was scared for her, I was scared to do anything.”

Diddy has denied all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In 2024, Richard filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming that she witnessed Diddy physically abusing Cassie on several occasions.

Richard also accused the rap mogul of “years of inhumane working conditions which included groping, assault, and false imprisonment.”

Richard worked with Diddy as a member of Danity Kane from 2004-2009. After Danity Kane broke up, they formed another band Diddy – Dirty Money.

Her lawsuit stated, “Mr. Combs frequently held meetings with Ms. Richard wearing only his underwear, despite Ms. Richard’s protests and repeated requests for him to put on clothing."

After the lawsuit, Dawn’s lawyer Lisa Bloom appeared on BBC’s Newsnight, alleging that Combs “groped and grabbed her body parts, sexually assaulted her, [and] not only failed to pay her money that was promised to her, but actually prevented her from eating and sleeping during those years — just treated her terribly. And when she spoke out, she says she was threatened with more physical violence.”

Diddy denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, his lawyer said, “Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour."