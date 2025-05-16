Getty Images

Days after it was reported that Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day will testify at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial, it looks like her bandmate Dawn Richard is also taking the stand.

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has been on the stand for four days already. Dawn could be one of the next witnesses.

It would be no surprise if Dawn is asked about Cassie and Diddy’s relationship.

In 2024, Richard filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming that she witnessed Diddy physically abusing Cassie on several occasions.

Richard also accused the rap mogul of “years of inhumane working conditions which included groping, assault, and false imprisonment.”

Richard worked with Diddy as a member of Danity Kane from 2004-2009. After Danity Kane broke up, they formed another band Diddy – Dirty Money.

Her lawsuit stated, “Mr. Combs frequently held meetings with Ms. Richard wearing only his underwear, despite Ms. Richard’s protests and repeated requests for him to put on clothing."

After the lawsuit, Dawn’s lawyer Lisa Bloom appeared on BBC’s Newsnight, alleging that Combs “groped and grabbed her body parts, sexually assaulted her, [and] not only failed to pay her money that was promised to her, but actually prevented her from eating and sleeping during those years —j ust treated her terribly. And when she spoke out, she says she was threatened with more physical violence.”

Diddy denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, his lawyer said, “Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour."

His lawyer added, "It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”