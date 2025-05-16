Getty Images

On Friday, Cassie Ventura was in the witness stand for the second day of cross-examination at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

Earlier this week, Ventura testified that Combs raped her in 2018, the same year that she started dating now husband Alex Fine, who the rap mogul had hired as her fitness trainer.

According to NBC News, Cassie testified that Fine punched a hole in the wall after she told him about the alleged rape.

Ventura testified that she and Diddy had consensual sex one other time after the rape.

She told the jurors, “We’d been together 10 years. You just don’t turn feelings off that way.”

Over the past few days, Fine has present in the courtroom while Cassie testified. He stepped out of the room before she discussed the alleged rape. He may be taking the stand later in the trial and could be questioned about the alleged incident, so that’s why he was not allowed to be present.

The defense also brought up Diddy’s messages to Cassie after learning that she was pregnant with her first child with Alex.

In a congratulatory message from 2019, he wrote her, “You will make a beautiful mother, God bless.”

She replied, “Means a lot it, means more than you know please know I am always here if you need me. I pray for the day we can sit down and I can let you know all the things I am reflecting on, I thank God for the time we had together.”

After Combs called her “the greatest woman in the woman,” she replied, “I don’t hate you, I never have.”

Cassie is pregnant with her third child, she already has two daughters with Fine.

On Thursday, the prosecution wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, requesting that her cross-examination be completed by the end of the week to avoid the possibility of a mistrial.

The prosecutors wrote, “The Government respectfully submits this letter requesting that the Court exercise its discretion to limit the defendant’s cross examination of Ms. Ventura, if necessary, to ensure that her examination concludes by the end of the trial day today.”

Since she is nearly 9 months pregnant, the prosecution accused the defense of intentionally slowing down the trial in hopes that she’ll go into labor.

The defense completed Ventura’s cross-examination after lunch on Friday.