Today is Cassie Ventura’s final day of testimony, and she’s going into more detail about the infamous 2016 attack at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, which was captured on security cameras.

The prosecution asked her more about what happened leading up to her leaving their hotel room.

She recalled, “During the 'freak off,' he hit me in the eye and I left before he said it was over. He followed me to the hallway, and he dragged me back. He was wearing a towel and socks.”

According to Ventura, Diddy became violent if she left a freak off without his permission.

She told the jurors, “He would get violent. It would be horrible.”

Earlier in the day, text messages between Cassie and Diddy from days after the assault were read.

Five days after the assault, Cassie texted Diddy, “When you get f**ked up the wrong way you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around."

In another text, she wrote, “I’m not a rag doll, I’m someone’s child."

Following the assault, Diddy’s text messages to Cassie seemingly had a different tone. He wrote, “I’m so horny for you!!!”

Ventura replied, “You are? What made you feel that way?”

Diddy texted back, “Felt that way from Friday.”

Diddy was referencing Friday, May 6, 2016, the day of the hotel assault.

Ventura expressed that what happened “wasn’t a good vibe,” texting Diddy, “We need a different vibe than Friday."

He texted, “F**k Friday lol. I don’t even want to do that again.”

Days ago, the prosecution entered new footage into evidence — 15 minutes of unedited tape from that disturbing hotel attack.

The video shows what happened after the attack. The hotel security guard is seen talking to Diddy, still wrapped in a white towel. Cassie follows both men back to the room and then leaves, the security guard behind her.

Last year, CNN posted the surveillance footage of the rap mogul physically assaulting Cassie.

Following the shocking video, Ventura wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

The singer continued, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

The 38-year-old showed support for all victims, saying, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

Diddy’s team plans to claim the video, initially aired by CNN, was “edited” and “manipulated.”

In response to the doctoring claims, a CNN spokesperson told People magazine, "CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”