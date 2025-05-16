Getty Images

Cassie Ventura was cross-examined for the second day by ex Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team at his sex trafficking trial on Friday.

Cassie was asked about threatening a man over a sexually explicit video of her in a 2014 audio recording, which was played in court.

In the audio recording, Cassie is heard asking the man if he was in possession of a sex tape of her and about the contents of it.

Cassie angrily told the man, “I will kill you if you don’t show me right now.”

“I want to f**king see that. It is my f**king life, and I will kill you," she emphasized to the man.

"If you have it pull it up or I will kill you and he will kill you again,” she said, seemingly referencing Diddy. “I am tired of you talking sh*t. You said you have it. You are playing games."

At one point in the recording, Cassie gets super intense with the man, saying, “I’m going to f**king kill you. You’re f**king with me. I’ve never killed anybody in my life, but I will kill you.”

“I will kill you and hide you,” she added, “It’s not going to be blood on my hands. Someone else is going to do it.”

Days ago, Ventura testified that she was told by Combs to question the man over the alleged video.

During her cross-examination, Diddy’s lawyer Anna Estevao asked Cassie if Diddy was in support of stopping freak off videos from leaking, like spending “significant amount of money” to prevent it from happening. Cassie responded that she wasn’t aware of that ever happening.

On Tuesday, Cassie testified that Diddy often recorded their freak offs with male escorts, and he would use them as a form of blackmail when she didn’t want to engage in the freak offs.

She said, “Over time, if I didn’t do it, materials it would be hung over my head, or it would become public."

Ventura also recalled when Combs allegedly watched the freak off videos on a commercial flight to Cannes in 2013.

She told the court, “He pulled up freak off videos on his laptop that I thought were deleted. He was showing them with other people around. I said, 'You are embarrassing me.' I was scared, I felt trapped. How do you get out of this situation? I felt trapped."

During her testimony, Cassie identified herself and escorts in images, which were taken from some of the alleged freak off videos.

Ventura was the one who provided the images from her phone to prosecutors.

To prevent people in the gallery from seeing the sensitive exhibits, privacy screens were added inside the court room and provided to each juror.