Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, Cassie Ventura concluded her four days of testimony at ex Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

After she was excused from the witness stand, Ventura released a statement that was read by her lawyer Douglas Wigdor outside the courthouse.

Cassie said, “This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear."

She went on, “For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and am grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received."

Cassie, who is nearly nine months pregnant, concluded, "I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family."

Ventura’s husband Alex Fine, who could be testifying later in the trial, released a statement of his own, praising the singer for her bravery throughout the trial.

He said, “The world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past. There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony."

Fine continued, “I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me."

Alex also had a message for Diddy, saying, “So, to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

Fine ended his statement by putting the focus on Cassie’s pregnancy. He shared, “Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements. We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom."

During her testimony, Cassie had to recall dark moments with Diddy, detailing the alleged physical abuse and the freak offs that she was allegedly forced to partake in during their 11-year relationship.