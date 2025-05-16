‘1000-Lb Sisters’: Tammy Goes Zip-Lining for the First Time! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “1000-Lb Sisters”!

In the clip, a joyous Tammy goes zip-lining, something she says she’s always dreamed of doing after losing almost 500 lbs.

Tammy said, “It’s time for me to take wings and fly!”

She loved the experience, saying, “The rush of not having too much underneath you other than the harness to keep you from plummengin’ to death.”