Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet, 29, and Kylie Jenner, 27, enjoyed a date night on Wednesday at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, where an awkward kiss was caught on video.

After making their red-carpet debut, the A-list couple headed inside, where Chalamet received the David Award for Cinematic Excellence.

As Chalamet got up to accept the award, he gave Kylie a sweet kiss on the lips. The PDA moment went a little sideways when she tried to keep the kissing going as he leaned forward to shake hands with the people in the row behind them. At that point, Jenner joined the audience applause and began clapping.

Piera Detassis, President and Artistic Director of the Academy of Italian Cinema, recently called Timothée “one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today.”

“The Academy is delighted to award him the David for Cinematic Excellence, which is meant to be an acknowledgement of the great actor of quality and innovative films, and, at the same time, of the global protagonist,” Detassis told Deadline.com. “It is important for us to remember how his worldwide recognition came about thanks to a wonderful Italian film, ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ directed by one of our most internationally acclaimed directors, Luca Guadagnino. Essential and absolutely contemporary crossroads of cultures and visions, a match that David di Donatello is delighted to celebrate.”

Timothée and Kylie’s red-carpet appearance comes just days after she went solo at the 2025 Met Gala. He skipped the star-studded event to watch the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics.

In March, Kylie showed her support for Timothée at the Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his work in “A Complete Unknown.” They didn’t walk the red carpet together, but they were seen showing some PDA inside the ceremony.