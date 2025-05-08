'Extra's' Summer Beauty Must-Haves!

Now that the Met Gala is over, it’s time to focus on Summer Beauty – and we have the ultimate Summer Beauty Gift Guide for you! We’ve rounded-up our top celeb-inspired picks that are on sale through May 11th to help you get Summer-ready!

Kylie Jenner never misses the opportunity to wear a little body shimmer, and she certainly rocked it on Met Gala Monday. But Body shimmer isn’t JUST for the red carpet, it’s great for helping you feel like you’ve spent some time on vacation – this Anastasia Shimmer Body Oil is a luxe, lightweight oil that has a silky-soft feel and gives a sun-kissed glow.

Chappel Roan’s disco glam makeup was a highlight of the Met Gala. She always expresses her art with expert makeup looks. Whether you have a full beat like Chappel, or a less-is-more makeup approach, these Olay Cleansing Melts will help you take the day off and clean, tone, and refresh.

Celebrity Hairstylist Adir Abergel has used T3 tools as part of his red-carpet essentials on celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Zendaya. Hair tools that do it all are all the rage. T3’s Aire IQ Hair Dryer Kit provides a faster, healthier blow dry, and is great for all hair types.

Drew Barrymore and Charlize Theron proclaim themselves as “sunscreen fanatics.” Staying safe in the sun is important not only for your skin’s appearance, but also for its overall health. COOLA’s Organic Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 30 is a great way to ensure that you’re ready to be outdoors!

Speaking of caring for your skin – the skin around your eyes is so delicate, so you need a special eye cream to help energize and invigorate your eyes. The Creamy Avocado Eye Treatment from Kiehl’s is a luxurious solution to hydrate!

No one likes to get a blemish. Kate Somerville’s EradiKate Acne Treatment can clear pimples, clean pores, and prevent breakouts. Just apply as soon as you notice a blemish coming on, and this can fight the blemish, control oil, reduce redness, and prevent future breakouts.

Jessica Alba just loves her under-eye masks, and some celebs even wear these out of the house to run errands! These can help your skin to appear more plump, hydrated, and more youthful.

Open windows + a breeze + a luxurious candle has summer written all over it. Malin + Goetz Candles are all natural and hand-poured and come in a variety of scents. Headed to a summer BBQ? Bring this candle as a host gift, and you’ll be invited back time and time again!

Victoria Beckham and Selena Gomez know that Soap Nails are ALL the rage heading into the summer season. OPI has been in on it all along with their classic Bubble Bath – the perfect shade to achieve that pale milk-pink shade.

And nothing makes a summer tan pop more than having pearly white teeth. Whiten your smile with this Crest 3D White Advanced Whitening Toothpaste: