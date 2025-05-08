Getty Images

Actor and comedian Rondell Sheridan is on the mend after he was hospitalized last month.

Sheridan shared a video revealing he is suffering from pancreatitis and needs help with medical bills.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Pancreatitis is inflammation in your pancreas. Inflammation causes swelling and pain. If you have pancreatitis, it might feel like stomach pain that spreads to your back… A severe case can lead to serious complications, including death.”

Rondell, who played Mr. Baxter on Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven,” was wincing in pain as he shared his story, saying, “On April 10th, I was on the road and got sick. Went to the hospital and they thought it was gastric. I got home on the 12th and immediately went to the hospital at Northridge and was told it’s pancreatitis.”

He went on, “Tons of tests. I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and thought I was on the road to recovery but… my pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait for the inflammation to go down.”

The 66-year-old told fans, “I didn’t realize I was going to be, and will be, out of work for quite some time. I’m setting up this GoFundMe to help with some of my medical bills and just expenses. If you have anything that you could donate, I’d gladly appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

The page, which was set up by his friend Isabel Beyoso, has already raised more than $50,000.

Beyoso shared more of his story in the GoFundMe description, explaining, “He has not been able to work since April 12, 2025 and will not be able to return to work for the unforeseable future. The doctors have said he just has to wait for his pancreas to do what it's going to do before any further treatment can be considered, and in the meantime, he will be mostly bedridden, while in recovery.”