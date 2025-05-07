Celebrity News May 07, 2025
Tom Brady Admits Massive Regret Over Roast: ‘It Was Tough on My Kids’
Tom Brady has some regrets over doing Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” last year.
While talking with Logan Paul on the “Impaulsive” podcast, he revealed, “It was tough on my kids.”
Tom shares Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
He explained, “I love laughing at myself. It felt like I was in a locker room, and the harder people go at me I actually love it.”
Brady went on to explain, “I do understand, like, for my kids, that was really hard.”
The retired NFL legend continued, “There are some things as a parent you f**k up and you don’t realize until afterward… We’re not perfect parents… There is no perfect manual for it, and you have to evaluate yourself as a parent all the time.”
He said the night of the roast was “electric,” and afterward, “Everybody was on cloud 9.”
Reality set in later. Tom said, “I'll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day, and I was, like, I felt like, you know, a stake through the heart, understandably.”
Brady was roasted by stars and comedians that night, but his ex, Gisele, took some jabs, too.
Tom said his kids are “protective of their mom, of their dad, of everybody.” He recalled them asking, “What was the point of that? Why did you do that?”
“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Tom the night of the roast, just before the jokes got underway.
Billy asked if he was feeling vulnerable about any one area. Brady replied, “There is so much material they have on me — I’ve been doing this too long, I've got a lot of embarrassing things that have happened over the years, so I’m sure many of those are going to be pointed out. I’m just gonna have fun with it.”
He went on to say, “This is what the locker room has been like for me for all these years, too. It's not like I’m used to people not making fun of me."