Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Make Red-Carpet Debut in Italy

Getty Images

After years of dating, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are now red-carpet official!

On Wednesday, the two hit the red carpet for the David di Donatello Awards in Rome.

As the cameras were flashing, Chalamet was seen wrapping his arm around Jenner’s waist. They were also seen holding hands!

Chalamet will be recognized with the David for Cinematic Excellence Award.

Piera Detassis, President and Artistic Director of the Academy of Italian Cinema, recently called Timothée “one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema today.”

“The Academy is delighted to award him the David for Cinematic Excellence, which is meant to be an acknowledgement of the great actor of quality and innovative films, and, at the same time, of the global protagonist,” Detassis told Deadline.com. “It is important for us to remember how his worldwide recognition came about thanks to a wonderful Italian film, ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ directed by one of our most internationally acclaimed directors, Luca Guadagnino. Essential and absolutely contemporary crossroads of cultures and visions, a match that David di Donatello is delighted to celebrate.”

Timothée and Kylie’s red-carpet appearance comes just days after she went solo at the 2025 Met Gala. He skipped the star-studded event to watch the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics.

In March, Kylie showed her support for Timothée at the Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his work in “A Complete Unknown.” They didn’t walk the red carpet together, but they were seen showing some PDA inside the ceremony.