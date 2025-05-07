Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp shared her vulnerable side on Instagram this week, amid her battle with stage 4 cancer.

The star, who shaved her head during treatment, explains why she sometimes wears a wig.

“The day to day decision of wig versus no wig. Crying days I tend to pick the wig,” Teddi wrote.



She went on, “The highs and lows of treatment for stage 4 brain and lung tumors are pretty extreme. Please go get your yearly checks.”



The star, who was first diagnosed with melanoma, added, “It’s melanoma awareness month. No better time than now to book and remind a friend or loved one.”

On April 23, Teddi shared an exciting update on Instagram: “I couldn’t wait to share! All tumors (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course.”

The star continued, “Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity ❤️❤️❤️.”

Just weeks earlier, Mellencamp sat down with “Extra’s” Billy Bush and opened up about her good days and bad days.

She shared, “Today is a good day. I think what I’ve learned through all of this is some days, I’m gonna feel great… Some days, I’m not… Everybody’s journey’s different.”

Mellencamp opened up about how she remains positive during this difficult time, saying, “I would say a big thing has been all of the people messaging me saying, ‘I went and got checked because of you,’ or, ‘My doctor only had me get this checked,’ and then I said, ‘No, you should also do this.’”

“What we have to remember is my cancer was skin cancer. The last time we spoke here was, like, I had skin cancer, melanoma, on my back. This metastasized, which is still a form of melanoma, but into my brain, into my lungs. I have, you know, before I had them removed, I had four plum-sized melanomas in my brain, and I hadn't gotten a CAT scan. But I had gone and gotten my skin checked every three months."

Teddi had recently said the odds are at about 50/50 of beating the disease. She has a good outlook, though, saying, “I feel like in my heart of hearts, I’m going to beat it.”