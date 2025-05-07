Getty Images

Motown legend Smokey Robinson is facing a $50-million lawsuit for sexual assault.

Four of Robinson’s former housekeepers have accused the 85-year-old R&B legend and his wife Frances Robinson of multiple crimes, including sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and gender violence.

The shocking allegations span from 2007 to 2024. Each of the women describe being attacked in a blue bedroom inside his home.

Smokey responded to the lawsuit, telling DailyMail.com, “I am appalled. I can't speak about this right now."

While Robinson didn’t want to elaborate on the lawsuit, the complaint alleges that Smokey “repeatedly forced his fingers and penis into their vaginas, causing severe and excruciating pain” without consent.

According to the docs, obtained by "Extra," Robinson used “physical barriers, force, threats of force” to stop the women from leaving the alleged sexual assaults.

One of the women, Jane Doe 1, claimed in the complaint that Frances had “full knowledge of his prior acts of sexual misconduct” and “failed to take the appropriate corrective action” to block his “deviant misconduct.”

The woman claimed that the first sexual assault incident against her happened in 2023. After the first alleged incident, she allegedly faced “repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment.”

Another woman, Jane Doe 2, claimed that she was “forced to resign” in 2020 after six years of working for Robinson. Starting in 2016, she allegedly dealt with “repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment.”

In the complaint, Jane Doe 3 alleges that Robinson “raped” her “at least 20 times” while she was working for him from 2012-2024.

Jane Doe 4 claimed that she quit in 2024 after 17 years, due to “continued” sexual assaults and sexual harassment from Robinson, who she alleges first “forced her into his bedroom and raped her” in 2007.

The women are also accusing the Robinsons of creating a hostile work environment.