Liam Payne’s Ex Cheryl Cole Named Administrator of His $32M Fortune

Getty

More than six months after Liam Payne’s death, an administrator has been appointed for his $32 million estate.

Since he died without a will, his ex Cheryl Cole, who is the mother of his son Bear, has been named a co-administrator with lawyer Richard Mark Bray.

Cole and Bray will make decisions on his money, property, and personal belongings.

While they manage the money, the two have “limited authority and cannot distribute it,” according to BBC.

In the U.K., if someone dies without a will, their children usually inherit everything if there is no spouse.

Cole and Payne dated for two years until 2018.

In October, Payne died after falling from his hotel balcony.

According to the press release by Argentina’s Public Prosecutor’s Office, Payne had “alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood at the time of death,” which translates to a blood alcohol concentration of .27 percent.

The legal limit in Argentina is 0.05 percent, while the U.S. has a legal limit of 0.08.

The release also noted that Payne had “cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene, and the medication sertraline” in his system when he died.

After Liam’s shocking death, Cheryl released a heartbreaking statement, saying, “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”