Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has been single for years since calling it quits with her ex, Brandon Blackstock, but is she looking for love?

During an appearance on “Today with Jenna and Friends,” Kelly told Jenna Bush Hager, “I will say, I'm not not looking, and I'm not looking. I'm very busy. You get this as a mom. I've got to focus right now. There's a lot of work."

Along with being a mom to her two kids River and Remy, Clarkson is the host of the very popular “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

She elaborated, “My kids' schedule I feel like is busier than mine. I’m running from my show to baseball practice and I’m trying to be just there. It’s a lot. My mom will tell me, 'Look, I was a single mom. I didn’t get to make everything. They’re gonna be fine. You turned out fine.'"

Despite her packed schedule, Kelly is trying to find more time for herself. She said, “I am trying to adult more. So, for Mother’s Day weekend, I do have a couple shows, but my kids aren’t coming. So, I do get to be an adult with my band having drinks and having adult time."

Months ago, Clarkson opened up about her kids’ thoughts on her dating again.

In an interview with KOST 103.5, Kelly said, “They constantly bring it up, ‘Please, we don’t want you with anybody else.’ They’re young, it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad.”

While she’s living the single life “real well,” she told her kids, “Hey, I love you guys, but Mommy needs loving, too.’”

At the time, she admitted that she had “a lot of [her] plate” so dating hasn’t been the forefront. She explained, “I’m a magnet for people who are really all-in right off the bat. It’s not that I’m the type to go and kiss a bunch of people. I just don’t — I’m very noncommittal at the moment.”