Grammy-winner Karol G made her red-carpet debut with boyfriend Feid on Tuesday night.

The pair stepped out publicly for the NYC premiere of her documentary “Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Karol, who was “super happy” at the premiere.

When asked how it was to have her boyfriend’s support, she answered, “My family, for me, is my down-to-earth part of everything… For me to see them super happy, it’s my happiest place.”

“In this career, you get to be, like, really alone, because you have just your close ones. Maybe your team becomes your family and your friends,” Karol added. “If I have a situation or something, I could run really fast to their arms.”

Karol and Feid have been together since at least 2023.

In 2021, Feid was the opener for Karol’s U.S. Bichota tour.

At the time, Karol told Billboard, “I love the fact that he’s from my country and my city, Medellín! I want to show the world where we come from. I’m very grateful for Feid and his team for joining this wonderful experience that will start soon.”

While they were subject to dating rumors, they denied it. They did collaborate on a song together called “FRIKI.”

Two years later, they were spotted holding hands after his show in Miami.