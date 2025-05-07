Jenny McCarthy on Beauty Secrets at 52 & Couples Therapy with Donnie Wahlberg (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy sat down with “Extra’s” Billy Bush ahead of “The Masked Singer” Season 13 finale.

Jenny is looking and feeling better than ever at 52, and she spilled on some of her secrets.

She credited her “amazing” makeup artist, adding, “I've also done carnivore diet, I quit drinking two years ago… I had so much gut issues, autoimmune issues, celiac disease, ocular rosacea. I mean, you name it, I’ve got so many conditions.”

When she turned 50, Jenny says she realized, “I have a choice — do I want to just live my life in prevention or live it trying to find cures? And I said, ‘Let me live it in prevention.’ So, just working out like crazy, infrared sauna, red light, carnivore diet."

The star shared, “I feel better than I’ve ever felt before... Now, I just feel, like, youthful again, my stomach isn't bloated... So I just found those things that worked for me."

As for her other beauty secrets, she said, “Botox I’m okay with; fillers I stopped a long time ago because people started looking like chipmunks.” She also likes HBOT cold therapy and called red light “my favorite game-changer in skin."

Jenny uses products from her own clean makeup and skin care line Formless Beauty, explaining, “I saw that makeup and skincare was actually filled with garbage... So, I said I want to make something that I can trust, because everybody says they’re clean and they’re really not.”

She added, “I value everyone's had some of these chronic conditions, allergies, autoimmunities, so I feel like ours is not only clean but it performs great.”

McCarthy also gushed over her relationship with husband of 11 years Donnie Wahlberg, sharing, "He truly is one-of-a-kind, one of the most incredible human beings. If you ask anyone Donnie's worked with on sets, they'll say he's the greatest person they've ever worked with, and he truly is."

As for building a strong relationship, she shared, “I asked him to go to couples therapy before we needed couples therapy. It was in the first few months of us being together.”

Jenny explained, "There's always a quiet person, and there's always one who wants to talk it out. The quiet person ned a little bit more time to decompress a situation. The talker wants to resolve it right now. So you have to have a tool belt of like, ‘Okay, this is what I need to use to help my partner get there, and this is the one I need to do for my partner who handles things differently.’ So by having that tool belt that a couples therapist might give you is essential. It was essential."

When it comes to “The Masked Singer,” Jenny declared with confidence, “I am the best judge, I will say.”

She described herself as “beyond competitive” with fellow judges Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, and Ken Jeong, confessing, “I pretend like I’m happy when they get them right, but I’m really not happy.”

Jenny takes it so seriously, she said, “I’ve had producers come and give me talks in my dressing room. They’re like, ‘You know this is just a fun game show?’ Like, 'No, you don't know me.' Literally, I have been reprimanded for being so competitive on the show."

She added, "They brought back the Golden Ear Trophy. It went away for a little while because I kept winning it." Jenny laughed, "It's the only ones I own, besides a Razzie."