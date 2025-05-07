Jennifer Aniston Gate Crasher Allegedly Made Creepy Posts Calling Her His ‘Bride’

Getty Images

On Monday, a man crashed his car through the gates of superstar Jennifer Aniston’s Bel-Air mansion while she was inside.

The suspect, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, is being held without bail, charged with felony vandalism after he allegedly rammed his car into the “Friends” star’s $21-million mansion. Her private security held him at gunpoint until the LAPD arrived to arrest him.

Now, chilling new details have emerged about Carwyle, who allegedly made creepy posts about Jennifer being his “bride” and even claimed they shared a child.

Authorities are now investigating the collision as a possible stalking situation, and are reviewing posts from what appears to be Carwyle’s Facebook page.

In March, Carwyle allegedly wrote on Facebook, “I’ve been writing, since the Beginning Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle, with you.”

Last October, Carwyle complained about what was keeping them apart. He wrote, “If someone out there can reach Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle, let her know about the corruption going on trying to keep Me from her, you will be Blessed!”

In another post, Carwyle called Aniston “super special.”

Following the incident, “Extra” spoke with Marty Merritt, the suspect’s boyhood friend who is now a pastor in Mississippi.

Merritt said, “When the pandemic hit in 2020, he started talking crazy… He was talking about, you know, that God told him that he was supposed to marry Jennifer Aniston. He left, headed to California to marry Jennifer, and he’s been out there ever since, living out of his car.”

Merritt added, “All that matters is Jimmy gets the help that he needs.”

Jennifer has been faced with several security scares over the years.

In 2005, a man took a taxi to a home of hers in Malibu. He climbed over the fence and got into her property, but she wasn’t home, thankfully.