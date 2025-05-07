Getty Images

Christina Applegate is opening up about her latest struggles with multiple sclerosis in a new podcast interview with Conan O’Brien.

Applegate and her “MeSsy” podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also suffers from MS, were guests on “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

Conan brought up how celebrities getting sick often doesn’t “fit the narrative” for fans, and Christina got emotional as she described her life today.

“I don't really leave the house anymore,” she shared. “If people saw what my life was like on the daily… they wouldn't be able to do it. Because I can sometimes not do it. It's really, really hard.”

The “Dead to Me” star continued, “The first thing that I hear from people is, ‘How did you get it?’ Meaning I must have done something wrong in my life to have this disease, I did it to myself. It's like, I had breast cancer as well, so, ‘Oh you must have done something.' That stigma, I'm used to it now, but it was so hard to swallow for a while because why the f**k would you think that I would do something to have this, because this is the worst thing I've ever had in my life. It's the worst thing I've ever gone through.”

Christina had mentioned she was having a bad MS day, and Conan asked, “How does that manifest itself?”

She gave the example, “To go to the bathroom is like walking on needles and hot lava so I haven't really been able to get out of my bed today,” calling it a “bad symptomatic day.”

The 53-year-old said when she has a bad day, she worries, “This is now my new normal,” but sometimes those symptomatic days are from lack of sleep, not eating enough, or stress.

As for her better days, Christina insisted, “I'm never good, I'm just less shitty.”

Applegate also talked about her 2021 diagnosis and her initial symptoms.

She shared, “My toes started to feel numb, just my toes… like a little bit. I was still hiking, I was still playing tennis, I was still doing all the things I could do, but my toes weren't feeling right.”

The “Anchorman” actress continued, “Eventually, over those months it grew from my toes to my ankles to my knees down… I was losing balance and the pain was extraordinary, and when I say numb… it's numb, but it hurts.”

Her friend Selma Blair, who also has MS, encouraged her to see a neurologist, and she was eventually diagnosed.