A$AP Rocky’s Attorney Joe Tacopina Reacts to Rihanna’s Pregnancy News (Exclusive)

Joe Tacopina is the legal mastermind who helped A$AP Rocky land a not guilty verdict on assault and gun charges.

“Extra” spoke with Tacopina after news broke about Rihanna’s pregnancy on Monday.

Joe said, “It's been a great, great few months for them, you know… God's really smiled on them these last few months, and they deserve it.”

Rihanna and Rocky are expecting their third child. She debuted her baby bump on the blue carpet at the Met Gala.

Joe said he was happy for her.

After the trial, ASAP Rocky actually joked that they would name their next baby after Joe. He quipped, “I hope they don't actually name a kid A$AP Joe. I will give them a pass if they don't name their kid ASAP Joe. I hope to God they don't, but I'm happy for them. It's great, she's a special woman.”

According to Joe, Rihanna's already a great mom to Riot and RZA. He said, “I've been there at their house, how she treats them, I've seen her in public with them. She is phenomenal, she really knows how to be a mother, despite being a global superstar.”

Joe is also friends with Wendy Williams and has become her personal lawyer as she fights against her stifling guardianship. He stressed, “To me, it's one of the scariest things I've ever seen in, and I've been doing this for a long time.”

He believes her case is a travesty, saying, “Give me a jury and give me five minutes. That's all I'll need in a case like this. This will be the quickest verdict in the history of verdicts. It'll make the A$AP Rocky verdict look like it took four years.”

Jury selection has just started in another super high-profile New York case, the Diddy trial! Tacopina revealed, “I turned down the Diddy case right? Nothing against him at all and I wish him the best of luck. I think he's got a very triable case, but it just wasn't right for me at this time.”

Diddy has entered a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors revealed he was offered a plea deal, but he turned it down.

As for Lyle and Erik Menendez, Joe says it's time for the brothers to be freed. He said, “The law now if they committed the same crime without any, you know, re-evaluation of the evidence, without any mitigating circumstance, without any they were abused… if they were convicted of the same thing they were convicted of today, they would be out by now, based on the current law. They were boys when this happened, they're entitled to be out.”