Getty Images

Of all the stars who were at the 2025 Met Gala last night, who was brave enough to break Anna Wintour’s famous “no phones” rule?

Inside the soiree, Halle Bailey was caught taking a selfie with Sydney Sweeney and Lisa!

Megan Thee Stallion was another star who pulled out her phone, doing so while tasting hors d'oeuvres with Doechii and Angel Reese at a table inside the gala.

In an Instagram clip, Megan admitted that guests weren’t “supposed to have our phones,” but, “We are doing it [anyway].”

In other parts of the video, Megan “snuck [her] phone in” to document moments with Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Doja Cat and Sha’Carri Richardson.

Megan captioned the video, “Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA 👀😏.”

Angela Bassett was also snapped with her phone out while hanging with Jaden Smith, Jon Batiste and Yara Shahidi.

Getty Images

Singer Tyla snapped a photo with Shakira and posted it on her Instagram Story!

Instagram

Designer Stella McCartney debuted her latest “Stelfie,” which included herself with Lorde, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Madonna.

Instagram

Questlove took an Instagram video inside the restroom with his friends like Cynthia Erivo, Quinta Brunson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton. He captioned the video, "Black Sh*t."

For years, Wintour has discouraged using cell phones at the exclusive event.