Getty Images

No pain, no gain — just ask Kylie Jenner!

On Monday, Kylie Jenner hit the Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion.

Jenner went solo, without her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, walking the blue carpet in a body-hugging Ferragamo outfit.

She looked amazing, but it seems as if her shoes posed a problem for her by the end of the night.

In a video on her Instagram Story, Kylie struggled to take off her heels. Referencing Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis, she explained, “Max told me to tape my feet into the shoe. And now my feet are stuck in the shoes!”

Instagram

The video showed Jenner’s team using a clear liquid to loosen the tape from her feet. At one point, it seemed painful for Kylie, who yelled, “Ow!”

Minutes later, Jenner’s feet were freed from the shoes.

Posting a pic of her bare feet, Kylie wrote, “They’re okay!!!”

Instagram

Chalamet opted to skip the star-studded event to watch the New York Knicks play the Boston Celtics.

Timothée posted a pic of himself watching the game from a tablet.