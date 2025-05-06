Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump at A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala After-Party

Getty Images

Late Monday night, Rihanna changed into a third look for the Met Gala after-parties!

Rihanna opted to bare her baby bump in a black satin coat, plunging ruffled top, and black skirt.

RiRi completed her look with a diamond necklace, earrings, and lace headscarf.

The “Diamonds” singer was on hand for boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Ray-Ban Met Gala after-party at Gene’s in New York City.

Other big names to attend Rocky’s party included Megan Thee Stallion, Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter.

Earlier in the night, Rihanna debuted her baby bump in a more covered up look.

Rihanna accentuated her bump with a form-fitting look that included a polka-dot tie, cropped blazer, and oversized fedora.

RiRi closed the blue carpet hours after Rocky, who was one of the co-chairs of this year’s gala.

Walking up the iconic steps, RiRi told the cameras while pointing to her belly, "I brought the kid."

Earlier in the day, Rihanna shared the first glimpse of her growing belly while braving the rain in a gray two-piece look outside the Carlyle Hotel.

Rihanna and Rocky are expecting their third child together.

In 2023, RiRi announced her second pregnancy while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, so it’s no surprise that she chose the Met Gala to announce her third one!