Met Gala 2025: Laura Harrier on Her ‘Feminine Masculine’ Gap Look (Exclusive)

Laura Harrier wowed in Gap at the 2025 Met Gala, which celebrated men’s fashion and Black dandyism.

“Extra” spoke with Laura and Gap Inc. executive vice president and creative director Zac Posen about her “feminine masculine” look, which included wide-legged pants!

The look was inspired by Beau Brummell, Oscar Wilde, André 3000, and Duke Ellington.

Posen noted that the wide-leg pants gave Laura “a lot of swag and swish,” adding, “It’s about expression and things that can push it!”

Laura was on board with Zac’s vision, saying, “I’ve been a fan of Zac for a long time. I love his work; he’s a lovely person I’ve come to know. Gap I just think is such a storied American brand, so this collaboration, I was really excited about.”