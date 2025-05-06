Met Gala 2025 Best Dressed: Zendaya, Diana Ross & More!

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi are breaking down our picks for the best dressed stars at the 2025 Met Gala, including Zendaya, Colman Domingo, and the iconic Diana Ross.

In a sea of stars, Ross stood out like a queen with a silver gown that featured a massive, 18-foot feathery shawl.

Her look required 10 people, including her son Evan Ross, to hold the cape as she walked the iconic stairs.

The white cape was designed by Diana herself and Ugo Mozie.

At the star-studded event, Ross revealed that the names of all her kids and grandkids were embroidered inside the train.

It’s been over 20 years since Diana’s last Met Gala, and the singer definitely made her return known!

Diana wasn’t the only one sporting white last night.

Zendaya turned heads in a white Louis Vuitton suit, which was reportedly designed by Pharrell Williams, paying tribute to the “storied history of the zoot suit, a staple of Black dandyism.”

The Law Roach look was perfectly on-point with this year’s theme, Tailored for You, and featured a blazer, vest, flared pants and floppy, brimmed hat. Eagle eyed fans also spotted a snake brooch on the back of her jacket.

This year also honored men’s fashion.

Both co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton had cameras flashing with their suits!

Domingo wanted to go back to the 1940s with “classic nail tailoring.” He told us, “I need a little bit of a shine, and I need some softness like pearl as well.”