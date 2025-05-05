Zendaya Turns Heads in Chic Louis Vuitton Suit at the 2025 Met Gala

Getty Images

Zendaya hit the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala wearing a chic three-piece white silk suit by Louis Vuitton.

The Law Roach look was perfectly on-point with this year’s theme, Tailored for You, and featured a blazer, vest, flared pants and floppy brimmed hat. Eagle eyed fans also spotted a snake brooch on the back of her jacket.

Vogue reports the custom suit was designed by Pharrell Williams and paid tribute to the “storied history of the zoot suit, a staple of Black dandyism.”

The actress carried a Louis Vuitton Speedy evening bag and added some sparkle with Bulgari jewels.