Celebrity News May 05, 2025
Zendaya Turns Heads in Chic Louis Vuitton Suit at the 2025 Met Gala
Zendaya hit the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala wearing a chic three-piece white silk suit by Louis Vuitton.
The Law Roach look was perfectly on-point with this year’s theme, Tailored for You, and featured a blazer, vest, flared pants and floppy brimmed hat. Eagle eyed fans also spotted a snake brooch on the back of her jacket.
Vogue reports the custom suit was designed by Pharrell Williams and paid tribute to the “storied history of the zoot suit, a staple of Black dandyism.”
The actress carried a Louis Vuitton Speedy evening bag and added some sparkle with Bulgari jewels.
Per usual, her fiancé Tom Holland did not attend. He previously told Men’s Health, “It’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us. I'll give you a moment."