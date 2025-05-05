Getty Images

Days after the Los Angeles Lakers were booted from the 2025 NBA Playoffs, LeBron James has been forced to skip the 2025 Met Gala.

During the Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron suffered a sprained MCL to his left knee.

Hours before the Met Gala, the honorary chair wrote on X, “Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!”

Though LeBron can’t attend, his wife Savannah will be in attendance. He said that she will be “holding the castle down as she always has done!"

It would have been LeBron’s first time at the star-studded event.

Months ago, Vogue named Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour as the co-chairs of this year’s gala.