Backgrid

Rihanna is pregnant again, expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky!

On Monday, Rihanna debuted her growing baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala.

Rihanna was first spotted outside the Carlyle Hotel, braving the rain in a gray two-piece look, which bared her belly.

Getty Images

RiRi arrived separately from A$AP, who is one of the co-chairs of the event this year.

"Extra" was on the blue carpet when A$AP confirmed her pregnancy to “CBS This Morning’s” Nate Burleson. When asked to complete the sentence, “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is...” the rapper answered, “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is… I don’t know, whatever. Just don’t cover her baby hump, you dig?”

In 2023, RiRi announced her second pregnancy while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, so it’s no surprise that she chose the Met Gala to announce her third one!

Rihanna and A$AP are already parents to sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

Ahead of the Met Gala, Rihanna was subject to pregnancy rumors due to her loose-fitting clothing. Many even speculated that she would announce the pregnancy at the star-studded event.