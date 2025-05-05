Pregnant Rihanna Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala 2025

Getty Images

Rihanna debuted her growing baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night!

Rihanna accentuated her baby bump with a form-fitting look that included a polka-dot tie, cropped blazer, and oversized fedora.

RiRi hit the carpet separate from boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who is one of the co-chairs of this year’s gala.

While on the blue carpet, RiRi told the cameras while pointing to her belly, "I brought the kid."

"Extra" was on the blue carpet when A$AP confirmed they are expecting a third child together to “CBS This Morning’s” Nate Burleson. When asked to complete the sentence, “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is...,” the rapper answered, “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is… I don’t know, whatever. Just don’t cover her baby hump, you dig?”

Usher and Shakira also shared their reactions to Rihanna’s pregnancy with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi.

While Usher offered congratulations, Shakira expressed her excitement!

Shakira commented, “I can’t believe it. Wow, she’s fast!”

“One of the people that I’m looking forward the most to see tonight,” Shakira added.

Earlier in the day, Rihanna bared her belly while braving the rain in a gray two-piece look outside the Carlyle Hotel.

In 2023, RiRi announced her second pregnancy while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, so it’s no surprise that she chose the Met Gala to announce her third one!

Rihanna and A$AP are already the parents of sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

Ahead of the Met Gala, Rihanna was the subject of pregnancy rumors due to her loose-fitting clothing. Many predicted she would announce the pregnancy at the star-studded event.