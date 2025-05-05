Patrick Schwarzenegger on Met Gala Reunion with ‘White Lotus’ Co-Stars: ‘Friends for Life’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The White Lotus” star Patrick Schwarzenegger chatted with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Adbi on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, where he talked fashion and reuniting with his co-stars.

“I love fashion. I think today, you know, to have Olivier [Rousteing] from Balmain to be able to design this for me and fit it and just come up with his geniusness of this design, it was an honor to wear it, honor to honor him with what he’s done with Balmain.”

Patrick showed off his bag and watch, too, saying, “I do what he says. He knows what he's doing, and for me... getting to be here it's to honor him and what he's created throughout his legacy and throughout his career and to honor that as well.”

Patrick attended the event with his “The White Lotus” co-star Aimee Lou Wood, while castmates Walton Goggins and LISA were at the event as well.

Patrick said of the reunion, “It's like actually to have friends, like people that you get to call friends for life… It’s great.”