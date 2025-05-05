Newly Single Sydney Sweeney Wows in Cleavage-Baring Black Met Gala Gown

Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney made waves for what she was wearing at the Met Gala… a cleavage-baring black Miu Miu gown.

She also made news for what she was not wearing… her engagement ring from ex Jonathan Davino.

While this was not the first carpet Sydney has walked since her breakup, it is certainly the biggest, and she had flashbulbs popping and jaws dropping.

Sydney’s stunning look featured black sequins, a small train, and a cutout at the chest.

Earlier in the night, Sweeney shared the inspiration for her Met Gala look on Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of Kim Novak wearing a similar gown in the 1967 film “The Legend of Lylah Clare.”

Getty Images