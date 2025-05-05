Teyana Taylor Brings Harlem Flare to Met Gala 2025: 'One for the Culture' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Teyana Taylor was bringing Harlem dandyism flare to the Met Gala 2025 carpet in a zoot suit, durag, and what she called her “Puss in Boots” hat!

She spoke with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about her look, which she designed with legendary costumer Ruth E. Carter, saying it took six months to create.

Teyana shared, “We're both really detail-oriented people, so it was very important that we got into every little detail.”

She went on, “It was a lot of fittings, a lot of calls.”

She also talked about what an important night it was for the culture.

“You think of Dapper Dan, you think about Harlem, you think about New York… That, to me, is dandyism. That’s what I grew up around… so, I think it is really amazing to be here tonight. This is one for the culture. We outside. We at the Met. We really outside! My heart is beating so hard because this is such an important night.”

She gushed over the food, sharing, “You know who they got cooking? Chef Kwame [Onwuachi] from Tatiana’s. Black chef this year. I sneak food into the Met Gala each year. This year, I didn’t have to do that.”

Teyana also dished on her excitement to host the Vogue livestream for the first time!

“I'm really excited to see everybody and talk to everybody and ask some good questions,” she said.