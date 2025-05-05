Met Gala 2025: Shakira Says Rihanna Is ‘Fast’ with Baby #3 Pregnancy

Getty Images

Shakira wowed in a pink Prabal Gurung gown at the 2025 Met Gala, where she chatted with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman about navigating a long train, her tour, and her reaction to Rihanna’s pregnancy!

She said of managing the long train, “I've learned here at the Met Gala last year,” adding of arriving in the rain on Monday, “When I was getting out of the car, I was, like, telling the guys, ‘We're not going to get a tie-dye vibe here, so let's be careful.’ It is really challenging.”

The star added, “I was standing for 40 minutes in a little bus. The things that you do for the Met Gala!”

Shakira joked, “I'm sure that next year I'm going to come in a miniskirt because this is too much work.”

The singer is about to launch the U.S. leg of her tour, saying, “I just finished 25 concerts in Latin America and now it's my U.S. tour and then we go back to Latin America, then Europe. It's a world tour. It's a lot of work, but I'm so happy because I think people are having a blast. People are singing from the first song to the last and dancing and it's just a big celebration. I love it.”