Celebrity News May 05, 2025
Met Gala 2025: Colman Domingo Is ‘Grateful’ for Anna Wintour Friendship
Colman Domingo was dapper in custom Valentino at the 2025 Met Gala.
“Extra” spoke with Colman, who wore a different deep blue look before changing into his flashy suit!
Both looks were designed by Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele.
Domingo commented, “I feel like a king.”
Colman’s original look was deep blue, which was “[his] mother’s favorite color.”
He explained the significance of blue, saying, “Also was the color of the first dandies, Black dandies, who said, ‘When I get enough money, I want to buy a suit made of super fine blue wool to dance at my freedom day’ and so I thought the color blue has to be it. It represents the sea, it’s the oceans, it’s transatlantic, all of that stuff. So for me, it was a deep, deep blue, but it was that with a gold brocade and there’s many feathers all around it too because you need some lightness as well.”
“Everything I wear tells a story,” Colman emphasized.
As for his suit, Domingo wanted to go back to the 1940s with “classic nail tailoring.” He added, “I need a little bit of a shine and I need some softness like pearl as well.”
Colman was happy to celebrate Black style, saying, “I think dandies never knew that we would get a night to celebrate and bask in particular a Black dandy… iIt’s a beautiful revolution in a way.”
Months ago, Vogue named Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna as the co-chairs of this year’s gala.
Colman felt “seen” by Anna, who called him to tell him the news. He said, “I know that she has an astute eye and she cares deeply, especially about the Costume Institute and she cares about preserving culture and I deeply admire her and I respect her and I’m really grateful for our friendship.”