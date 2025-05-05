Met Gala 2025: Colman Domingo Is ‘Grateful’ for Anna Wintour Friendship

Getty Images

Colman Domingo was dapper in custom Valentino at the 2025 Met Gala.

“Extra” spoke with Colman, who wore a different deep blue look before changing into his flashy suit!

Both looks were designed by Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele.

Domingo commented, “I feel like a king.”

Colman’s original look was deep blue, which was “[his] mother’s favorite color.”

Getty Images

He explained the significance of blue, saying, “Also was the color of the first dandies, Black dandies, who said, ‘When I get enough money, I want to buy a suit made of super fine blue wool to dance at my freedom day’ and so I thought the color blue has to be it. It represents the sea, it’s the oceans, it’s transatlantic, all of that stuff. So for me, it was a deep, deep blue, but it was that with a gold brocade and there’s many feathers all around it too because you need some lightness as well.”

“Everything I wear tells a story,” Colman emphasized.

As for his suit, Domingo wanted to go back to the 1940s with “classic nail tailoring.” He added, “I need a little bit of a shine and I need some softness like pearl as well.”

Colman was happy to celebrate Black style, saying, “I think dandies never knew that we would get a night to celebrate and bask in particular a Black dandy… iIt’s a beautiful revolution in a way.”

Months ago, Vogue named Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna as the co-chairs of this year’s gala.