Met Gala 2025: Anna Wintour Is Expecting ‘Great Tailoring’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was on hand for the 2025 Met Gala on Monday in NYC.

“Extra” spoke with Anna, who shared her take on what to expect on the red carpet, including “a lot of great tailoring” as well as “confidence” and “surprise.”

She said, “This is the opening of ‘Super Fine,’ a tribute to Black style that Andrew Bolton and Professor Miller have been working on for several years and the dress code is tailored for you… I can already see a lot of great tailoring and I hope it will be full of invention, surprise, and confidence and joy the way I believe the exhibition is.”

It’s an emotional theme for a lot of people.

Wintour noted, “We did some outreach in Harlem and Bedford-Stuyvesant, to the Black communities there and just listening to their appreciation of what this exhibition means to the community was really very moving and meant so much to all of us that have worked on the exhibition.”

Months ago, Vogue named Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna as the co-chairs of this year’s gala.

Anna quipped, “Aren’t I lucky? They’re so great, they’re all amazing and they have all been so involved and so caring and really coming to see the show, talking to the creators, wanting to be part of it, giving us lots of great ideas.”