Lizzo Goes Blonde & Shows Off Slimmed-Down Look at the Met Gala

Lizzo debuted a new blonde ’do at the 2025 Met Gala!

Getty Images

The singer showed off her new look as she walked the red carpet in a black-and-white dress that showed off her slimmed-down figure.

The black corset gown featured a plunging neckline and a white fishtail skirt. She paired the look with a white cropped jacket and accessorized with silver jewelry and a black pipe.

As for her weight loss, Lizzo has been open about her health journey.

She shared on Instagram in January, “I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

She previously opened up on TikTok in 2023 about exercising for her mental health.

Lizzo said at the time, “Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body.”

The star added, "My body is gonna change, everyone's bodies change. That's life."

In September, she responded to Instagram comments asking if she used Ozempic.