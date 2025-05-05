When Lady Gaga Found Out About Foiled Bomb Threat to Her Mega Show in Brazil

Getty Images

Lady Gaga’s free show at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday could have ended in tragedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a group had planned an alleged coordinated attack on the show, attended by an estimated 2.5 million people, but it was foiled by police.

On Sunday, Gaga’s team told the publication, “We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning. Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”

Details of the case are scary. Authorities tell THR that a group was spreading LGBTQ hate speech online and trying to radicalize teens. They reportedly wanted the recruits, from across several states, to attack the show using Molotov cocktails and other explosives.

Police reportedly worked with the Justic Ministry to stop the attack. Cops raided 15 locations across the country.

ABC News adds that two arrests have been made so far, an adult male in Rio Grande do Sul and a teen in Rio de Janeiro. Both were allegedly part of the online hate group and had planned to use improvised explosives. One suspect was also arrested for possession of child pornography.

Gaga took to Instagram to write about her experience in Rio, but didn’t mention the foiled plot.

She shared, “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.”

Gaga went on, “An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time.”

She told fans, “Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster.”