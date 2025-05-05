Jury Selection Begins in Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial in NYC

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in federal court today as jury selection for his trial gets underway in NYC.

Reuters reports he hugged his attorneys as he arrived around 9 a.m. ET, sporting a salt-and-pepper goatee and wearing a dark sweater over a white shirt, with dark glasses.

The wire service adds that less than two hours later, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian began jury selection with voir dire. This is the judge’s opportunity question each potential juror in order to assemble a fair and impartial jury of 12 people and two alternates.

The judge had previously announced plans to narrow the jury pool down from 150 to 45 people during voir dire before allowing the lawyers from both sides to dismiss jurors without reason, known as peremptory strikes.

Following jury selection, opening statements are scheduled to begin May 12.

Diddy has entered a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was offered a plea deal, but turned it down last week.

In January, prosecutors filed an indictment alleging that Combs and his associates used his “power and prestige” to intimidate and lure victims “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” before coercing them to engage in sex acts.

A month later, Diddy was accused of using physical violence and forced labor against his employees in a second superseding indictment.

In a third superseding indictment obtained by “Extra,” Diddy has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo argued last month that the rapper was a “swinger,” and not a criminal, and Combs has denied any wrongdoing.