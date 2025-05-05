Getty Images

Years after their split, Julianne Hough’s ex-husband Brooks Laich is going to be a dad!

Laich is expecting his first child with fiancée Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir.

On Sunday, the pair announced the pregnancy news on Instagram.

Along with posting a series of maternity pics, they wrote on Instagram, “Our greatest blessing 🤍🫶🏼✨ Baby Laich coming this fall. Mom & Dad can’t wait to meet you, our little one!!!!!!”

After seeing the post, Julianne commented, “Congratulations you two on expanding your family - this baby is already so loved ✨.”

Julianne and Brooks settled their divorce in February of 2022, nearly two years after their split.

In a declaration filed by Hough, the papers read, “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

In 2021, Brooks made it Instagram official with Davíðsdóttir. He eventually proposed in December 2024.