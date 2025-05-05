Getty Images

Get ready for a star-studded 2025 Met Gala!

This year’s dress code is Tailored for You and co-chairs include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, as well as honorary chair LeBron James.

The ball will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight with a livestream on all of Vogue’s digital platforms, including YouTube starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

Vogue previously announced the 2025 dress code was chosen in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The magazine reports this will be the Institute’s first time focusing on menswear since 2003, and will use clothing, photography, artifacts, and more to “explore the role of the sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy.”

The exhibition was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”