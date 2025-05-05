Getty Images

“Girls Next Door” star Holly Madison is opening up on her past life with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, including their time in the bedroom.

In an episode of “In Your Dreams” podcast, Madison admitted that she “hated it” when others were part of their sexcapades.

She told host Owen Thiele, “Well, it’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room.”

Referencing group sex, Madison noted, “Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it.”

Despite their 53-year age gap, it didn’t hinder Madison and Hugh’s sexual relationship. She said, “If it was just me and him, it was a lot more normal than you would think.”

When Owen expressed that he didn’t believe in Holly’s “normal” comments, she quipped, “Nobody does.”

She elaborated, “There was a time when I couldn't post anything [on social media] without some dumbass in the comments [being] like, 'Oh, old balls.’ Maybe some people's balls do get old and nasty, but I've never seen such a thing."

It looks like Holly and Hugh preferred the lights off during sex. She commented, “I mean, there's a saying: 'All cats are gray in the dark.’”

The two were together for seven years, until 2008.

Holly appeared on the podcast to promote the third season of Investigation Discovery’s true-crime series "The Playboy Murders," which dives into "murders that intersect with Playboy." The new season premieres tonight.

In 2017, Hefner died at the age of 91.