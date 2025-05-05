Hilaria Baldwin Takes On All the Rumors in ‘Manual Not Included’ (Exclusive)

Getty

Hilaria Baldwin is dishing on her new book “Manual Not Included."

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi chatted with Hilaria, who is setting the record straight on all the rumors about her relationship with Alec Baldwin and her heritage.

In her new book, Hilaria opens up about darkest moments with Alec after that tragic shooting on the set of “Rust,” including his hospitalization.

She said, “That was one of the scariest moments in my life, you know? He collapsed on me, and I don't know how I held him up — but I did. I think it was just this drive of having to try to make things better.”

It's all part of a no-holds-barred book, in which Hilaria takes on the controversy about her accent, her heritage, and her true connection to Spain.

Baldwin emphasized, “One of the most important things that I've learned about that experience is that once there's misinformation and there's a lot of noise, you have to just move away from it because you can never make sense out of something that doesn't make sense.”

Hilaria also addressed our gone-viral red-carpet interview moment when she bantered with Alec!

She commented, “He says to me, ‘It's like, the internet's really mad at you right now,’ and I was like, ‘What did I do? What did I do now?’”

She went on, “I mean, that's just the way that we banter — and by the way, everybody who made a big deal about it also knows that, so this is like the whole thing, like, ‘You know and I know that you were making a big deal out of nothing.’ But, you know, we thought… it was, like, funny, and I didn't really read them… It didn't make me upset, to be quite honest.”

Hilaria is not only sharing her life in “Manuel Not Included,” she is also revealing herself on her family reality show “The Baldwins” on TLC.